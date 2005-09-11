US FDA approves Merck & Co's Proquad

l US drug major Merck & Co says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its combination vaccine Proquad (measles, mumps, rubella and varicella virus vaccine live) for simultaneous vaccination against the attendant diseases in children 12 months to 12 years of age. Proquad is the first and only vaccine approved in the USA to help protect against these four diseases in a single shot. The agent is also approved for use in children of this age group if a second dose of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is to be administered. The new preparation combines two well-established Merck vaccines: M-M-R II (measles, mumps and rubella virus live vaccine) and Vari-Vax (varicella virus live vaccine) which uses the Merck/Oka strain of varicella-zoster.
