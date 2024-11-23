US FDA Approves Sanofi's Skelid

- Sanofi has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administrationto market Skelid (tiludronate disodium), its oral bisphosphonate treatment for Paget's disease of the bone. Skelid inhibits bone resorption and is administered once-daily for three months. A six-month regimen is normally required for other oral bisphosphonates, it says. Side effects included nausea, diarrhea and dyspepsia, as well as upper gastrointestinal disorders, a common feature of bisphosphonate use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze