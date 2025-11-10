US FDA Calls For Age, Sex And Race Data

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced in the Federal Register a proposed rule which would require all New drug Applications and Investigational New Drug applications to include effectiveness and safety data for important demographic subgroups, specifically gender, age and racial subgroups.
Guidelines encouraging the submission of analyses of such data to discover whether there were differences in response to drugs between the sexes or different racial and age groups were issued in 1989 and 1993. Since then, an examination by the FDA and General Accounting Office of NDA databases to discover whether such studies were actually being done has found that in about half of the cases the databases were not being analyzed according to the guidelines. Therefore, says the agency, it now believes "it is important to make such an explicit requirement."
The proposal refers only to presentation of data already collected, but it would "allow sponsors to know from the beginning that data that are not presented with regard to gender, age and racial groups are grounds for a refusal to file," says the FDA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze