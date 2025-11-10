US FDA Calls For Age, Sex And Race Data

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced in the Federal Register a proposed rule which would require all New drug Applications and Investigational New Drug applications to include effectiveness and safety data for important demographic subgroups, specifically gender, age and racial subgroups.

Guidelines encouraging the submission of analyses of such data to discover whether there were differences in response to drugs between the sexes or different racial and age groups were issued in 1989 and 1993. Since then, an examination by the FDA and General Accounting Office of NDA databases to discover whether such studies were actually being done has found that in about half of the cases the databases were not being analyzed according to the guidelines. Therefore, says the agency, it now believes "it is important to make such an explicit requirement."

The proposal refers only to presentation of data already collected, but it would "allow sponsors to know from the beginning that data that are not presented with regard to gender, age and racial groups are grounds for a refusal to file," says the FDA.