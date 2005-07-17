US FDA calls for ED drug vision warning

Following investigations instituted last month (Marketletter June 6), the US Food and Drug Administration has approved updated labeling for the three leading erectile dysfunction drugs - Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil), Lilly-ICOS' Cialis (tadalafil) and Bayer/GlaxoSmithKline's Levitra (vardenafil) - to reflect a small number of post-marketing reports of sudden vision loss by men using these products, attributed to non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy, a condition where blood flow is blocked to the optic nerve.

The move comes at a time when the regulatory agency is under intense pressure to look into drug side effects more aggressively in the wake of recent drug withdrawals such as that by Merck & Co of the COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib).