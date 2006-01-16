Saturday 8 November 2025

US FDA clears IND for Tranzyme's TZP-101

16 January 2006

USA and Canada-based Tranzyme Pharma, a company developing novel mechanism-based therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders, says that the Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for TZP-101, a New Chemical Entity originating from the firm's proprietary small-molecule macrocyclic chemistry. The agent is a selective ghrelin receptor agonist with potent gastroprokinetic properties that represents the first in its class to enter into a clinical trial. Tranzyme is developing TZP-101 as a mechanism-based therapy for post-operative ileus (POI) and other GI motility disorders.

In preclinical studies, TZP-101 has shown exceptional in vivo efficacy. The gastroprokinetic activity of the product has been demonstrated in animal models measuring gastric emptying in naive rats, and in the treatment of rats with delayed GI transit caused by high caloric intake (ie, a model of gastroparesis), abdominal surgery (ie, a model of POI), and pharmacological means (ie, morphine). Importantly, says Tranzyme, concurrent studies in rats have demonstrated that TZP-101 does not elicit growth hormone release at gastroprokinetic doses, in contrast to other ghrelin agonists.

The Phase I trial will be a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters of TZP-101.

