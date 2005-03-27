US FDA considers expanded indication for Orphan Medical's Xyrem

Orphan Medical, a developer of niche treatments for rare central nervous system disorders, has filed a supplemental New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution. The sNDA is expected to expand the drug's label to include the reduction of excessive sleepiness and improvement of fragmented night-time sleep in narcolepsy sufferers.
Xyrem is currently the only approved treatment for cataplexy, a sudden loss of muscle tone associated with narcolepsy. With clearance of the sNDA, Xyrem would become the first approved treatment for the primary symptoms of the disease.
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