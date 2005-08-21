US FDA delays appro of Discovery Labs' Surfaxin

US biotechnology firm Discovery Laboratories has been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration that its previously-submitted Response Letter regarding the application for its candidate lung surfactant, Surfaxin (lucinactant), for the prevention of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants, is not considered complete at this time. The FDA says that it will provide its official request for additional information later this week.
Robert Capetola, the firm's chief executive said: "the response we recently submitted to the FDA's approvable letter for Surfaxin was encyclopedic and comprehensive. Based upon the thoroughness of our response letter, we are optimistic that the FDA's issues will center on a few select items that are capable of being addressed in as timely and efficient a manner as possible."
