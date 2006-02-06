US FDA fast-tracks BioMarin's Phenoptin

The USA's BioMarin Pharmaceutical says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted it fast-track designation for Phenoptin (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for the treatment of phenylketonuria. The investigational oral small-molecule therapeutic, is currently in Phase III clinical development.
Jean-Jacques Bienaime, chief executive officer of BioMarin, said that, "in early December of 2005, we enrolled the last patient into the on-going Phase III clinical trial, keeping us on-track to announce top-line results from the double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of this trial in late March 2006."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze