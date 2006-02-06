US FDA fast-tracks BioMarin's Phenoptin

The USA's BioMarin Pharmaceutical says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted it fast-track designation for Phenoptin (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for the treatment of phenylketonuria. The investigational oral small-molecule therapeutic, is currently in Phase III clinical development.

Jean-Jacques Bienaime, chief executive officer of BioMarin, said that, "in early December of 2005, we enrolled the last patient into the on-going Phase III clinical trial, keeping us on-track to announce top-line results from the double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of this trial in late March 2006."