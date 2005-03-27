US FDA finds no post-marketing report of PML

Following two recently-reported cases of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) in multiple sclerosis patients receiving interferon beta therapy in combination with Biogen Idec and Elan's Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletters passim), the US Food and Drug Administration has now analyzed its post-marketing safety database. It states that the "FDA has analyzed data in its post-marketing database and not found any cases of PML reported in patients receiving a beta-interferon." (For more information visit: www.fda.gov)

Biogen Idec says that the finding supports its ongoing reviews of safety databases by a panel of experts convened in the USA. This also revealed no previously-reported cases of PML in MS patients treated with interferon beta monotherapy.