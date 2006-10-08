US FDA gives advice on early clinical trials

As the US Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit ends its first year in operation, the benefits of competition in the supply of drug insurance are developing on several fronts, according to US media reports and studies.

The Department of Health and Human Services has released details of 17 firms that will offer nationwide Medicare drug coverage for senor citizens and disabled people in 2007, up from nine for the current year. Although there is evidence of competitive pressure on insurers, in that premiums for the drug benefit are either falling or remaining stable, the willingness of insurers to enter the market suggests that the system is working.

In addition to more national providers, there are also reports of more regional Medicare insurance plans being offered. In the state of North Carolina, for instance, the number of available drug plans is expected to reach 51 next year from 38 at present. However, the range of policies being offered is generally being reduced, as standardization emerges through consumer choice. Average monthly plans will be about $24 in 2007, the same as this year, but lower than the US Congress had anticipated, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, Mark McClellan.