US FDA gives priority review to Novartis' Femara in new indication

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to Swiss drug major Novartis' Femara (letrozole), a once-daily aromatase inhibitor, in the adjuvant (post-surgery) treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer.

Recent research has shown the benefits of aromatase inhibitors such as AstraZeneca's Arimidex (anastrozole) and Femara over tamoxifen, which has been the gold standard for many years (Marketletter August 15). Femara generated 2004 sales of $386.0 million but, with the new indication, is expected to gain blockbuster status with turnover of $1.0-$2.0 billion), analysts forecast.

Novartis requested consideration for a priority review (which the agency can give if a product could have the potential to offer a significant improvement compared to marketed products in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a disease) based on enhanced efficacy in high-risk subgroups for which existing therapies have not demonstrated benefit. Specifically, Femara showed significantly improved efficacy compared with tamoxifen in women with node-positive disease and those who had received chemotherapy treatment. Femara also demonstrated a significantly reduced risk of distant metastases compared with tamoxifen.