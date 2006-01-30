US FDA gives tentative OK for Schering's Yaz in PMDD

The US Food and Drug Administration has tentatively approved Schering AG's oral contraceptive Yaz (ethinyl estradiol and drospirenone) for premenstrual dysphoric disorder. The final decision is pending the agency's review of additional data recently submitted by the Berlin, Germany-headquartered firm and its conclusion on its content. A unique feature of Yaz is its dosing regimen which consists of 24 days of active pills followed by four days on placebo. In the USA, contraceptives typically contain 21 days of active pills with 7 placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze