US FDA gives tentative OK for Schering's Yaz in PMDD

The US Food and Drug Administration has tentatively approved Schering AG's oral contraceptive Yaz (ethinyl estradiol and drospirenone) for premenstrual dysphoric disorder. The final decision is pending the agency's review of additional data recently submitted by the Berlin, Germany-headquartered firm and its conclusion on its content. A unique feature of Yaz is its dosing regimen which consists of 24 days of active pills followed by four days on placebo. In the USA, contraceptives typically contain 21 days of active pills with 7 placebo.