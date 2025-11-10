US FDA guidelines for Wyeth-Ayerst's Premarin should stand

- The US Food and Drug Administration's 1991 bioequivalence guidelines for generic versions of Wyeth-Ayerst's hormone replacement therapy Premarin (conjugated estrogens) should stand, and the agency should limit efforts by the innovator to delay generic competition, according to ex-FDA generic drugs advisor Arthur Kibbe, speaking before the House Commerce/Oversight Subcommittee. Dr Kibbe said that Wyeth's efforts to delay competition (Marketletter June 19) "can only have the effect of maintaining monopoly prices to consumers."
