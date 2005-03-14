US FDA "heads-up" on new Rx ad guidelines

As part of concerted moves by the US Food and Drug Administration to take a tougher stance on direct-to-consumer drug advertising, it is planning voluntary guidelines to help industry strike a fair balance between promoting a drug's benefits and explaining its risks, says Kathryn Aikin of the FDA's Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications.

"Consider this a heads-up," she warned delegates attending the Direct-to-Consumer National conference in Boston, Massachusetts, adding: "we are very concerned about the direction consumer advertising seems to be taking. The ads really need to lean more on the educational side. It is important to reconsider the way you are presenting risk information in ads."