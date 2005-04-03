US FDA issues Final Risk Minimization Guidances

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued three Final Guidance documents to help develop and improve ways in which to assess and monitor the risks associated with drugs and biologics in clinical development and general use.

The guidances, Premarketing Risk Assessment, Development and Use of Risk Minimization Action Plans and Good Pharmacovigilance Practices and Pharmacoepidemiologic Assessment, describe extra safety testing, monitoring and interventions that may be helpful. They also address: pre-market risk assessment; the development, implementation and evaluation of risk minimization action plans (RiskMAPs); and good pharmacovigilance practices and assessment of reported adverse events. The Premarket Risk Assessment guidance focuses on measures which companies might consider throughout all stages of product clinical development. For example, one section discusses ways in which risk assessment can be tailored for products intended for chronic use or in children. General recommended risk assessment strategies include the use of long-term controlled safety studies, enrollment of diversified patient populations and Phase III trials with multiple dose levels.