US FDA "must act against unapproved CADIs"

The US Consumer Health Alliance for Safe Medication has submitted a Citizen Petition to the Food and Drug Administration, urging it to enforce public safeguards relating to the manufacture, promotion and dispensing of unapproved respiratory medications.

Growing numbers of pharmacy businesses are manufacturing, promoting and dispensing unapproved respiratory drugs as substitutes for FDA-cleared products. Without their knowledge, patients with asthma, emphysema and other respiratory conditions are increasingly exposed to unnecessary health risks associated with these medications, said Nancy Sander, president of the Allergy and Asthma Network Mothers of Asthmatics. "CHASM's Citizen Petition is a first step in demanding that the FDA take immediate action on this important issue," she added.