US FDA needs more power, funds and greater Congressional priority, Senate panel hears

It would be very helpful if the US Food and Drug Administration had the strong ability to require drugmakers to make changes to products' labeling, Sandra Kweder, deputy director of the FDA Office of New Drugs, told a US Senate Committee hearing this month into the recent problems with the agency's drug approval process.
Currently, the FDA does not have the power to tell a manufacturer how a product's label should look and has to negotiate, she told the hearing, conducted by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Ranking Member Democrat Edward Kennedy agreed, saying it needs clear authority to require relabeling of a drug if necessary after approval, once a risk is found.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze