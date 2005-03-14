US FDA needs more power, funds and greater Congressional priority, Senate panel hears

It would be very helpful if the US Food and Drug Administration had the strong ability to require drugmakers to make changes to products' labeling, Sandra Kweder, deputy director of the FDA Office of New Drugs, told a US Senate Committee hearing this month into the recent problems with the agency's drug approval process.

Currently, the FDA does not have the power to tell a manufacturer how a product's label should look and has to negotiate, she told the hearing, conducted by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Ranking Member Democrat Edward Kennedy agreed, saying it needs clear authority to require relabeling of a drug if necessary after approval, once a risk is found.