US FDA pharmacogenomic data submissions guide "brings personalized medicine closer"

The US Food and Drug Administration has now published a Final Guidance on Pharmacogenomic Data Submissions, in a move which will, said Janet Woodcock, the agency's Acting Deputy Commissioner for Operations, "bring us one step closer to 'personalizing' medical treatment. This new technology will allow medicines to be uniquely crafted to maximize their therapeutic benefits and minimize their potential risks for each patient," she added.

The Guidance, and a new FDA web page, are part of a broad effort underway at the agency to foster pharmacogenomics during drug development. "We hope ultimately to bring pharmacogenomics...to every health care professional's prescription pad for the benefit of their patients and US consumers," said Dr Woodcock.