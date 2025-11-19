US FDA PLANS ANTI-TAMPERING CHANGES

The US Food and drug Administration has requested, by March 21, written comments on its proposals to make some changes to its tamper-resistant packaging regulations.

A Proposed Rule says that over-the-counter drug products presented for sale in two-piece hard gelatin capsules should be sealed using technology which provides evidence of tampering after the capsule has been filled. It would also require such capsules to be presented in packaging which utilizes a minimum of one tamper-evident feature, as is the case for all other affected OTC dosage forms. At present, two-piece hard gelatin capsules used for this purpose are required to be in containers utilizing two tamper-resistant packaging features. The Proposed rule would also change the relevant terminology used in its regulatory program, from "tamper-resistant" to "tamper-evident."

These proposed changes are part of the FDA's continuing review of the potential public health threat posed by product tampering, says the agency, adding that they are "meant to address specific vulnerabilities in the OTC drug market and to improve consumer protection."