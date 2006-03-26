US FDA prohibits poultry antivirals

The US Food and Drug Administration has published a proposed final rule to prohibit the extra-label use in poultry of two classes of approved human antiviral drugs in treating influenza. The FDA said it is taking this measure to help preserve the effectiveness of these drugs for treating or preventing influenza infections in humans.

Specifically, the order prohibits the extra-label use by veterinarians of anti-influenza adamantane (amantadine and rimantadine) and neuraminidase inhibitor (oseltamivir and zanamivir) drugs in chickens, turkeys and ducks. Extra-label use is the actual use or intended use of a drug in an animal in a manner that is not in accordance with the approved labeling, the agency said.

The action "is a preventive measure designed to protect the public health and illustrates FDA's high level of commitment and key role in preparing for a possible influenza pandemic, which is a top priority for our nation," said Acting FDA Commissioner Andrew von Eschenbach.