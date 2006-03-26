US FDA prohibits poultry antivirals

The US Food and Drug Administration has published a proposed final rule to prohibit the extra-label use in poultry of two classes of approved human antiviral drugs in treating influenza. The FDA said it is taking this measure to help preserve the effectiveness of these drugs for treating or preventing influenza infections in humans.
Specifically, the order prohibits the extra-label use by veterinarians of anti-influenza adamantane (amantadine and rimantadine) and neuraminidase inhibitor (oseltamivir and zanamivir) drugs in chickens, turkeys and ducks. Extra-label use is the actual use or intended use of a drug in an animal in a manner that is not in accordance with the approved labeling, the agency said.
The action "is a preventive measure designed to protect the public health and illustrates FDA's high level of commitment and key role in preparing for a possible influenza pandemic, which is a top priority for our nation," said Acting FDA Commissioner Andrew von Eschenbach.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze