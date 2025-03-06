US FDA Proposed Rule On Banned Drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration has published in the FederalRegister a list of 60 products not to be compounded, which have been removed or withdrawn for safety reasons. Publication of the list and proposed rule was required under the 1997 FDA Modernization Act, with comments within 45 days.

Among the newer drugs on the list, which goes back to the late 1960s, are Wyeth-Ayerst's Redux (dexfenfluramine), Pondimin (fenfluramine) and Duract (bromfenac sodium), Hoechst's Seldane and Seldane-D (terfenadine) and Roche's Posicor (mibefradil).

Development of this list will be an ongoing process. The primary focus of the proposed rule is products withdrawn for safety reasons, and the FDA intends in future to focus on products withdrawn for reasons of effectiveness, on those identified as having been withdrawn for reasons of safety and effectiveness after the preparation of the proposed rule and on additional drug products that will be proposed for inclusion on the list either during the comment period or subsequently.