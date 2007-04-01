Sunday 16 February 2025

US FDA proposes tougher procedures for advisory committee membership

1 April 2007

A new draft guidance that would implement a more stringent approach for considering potential conflicts of interest for US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee members and for recommending eligibility for meeting participation, was announced by the FDA on March 21. The agency said it would accept public comments on the proposal for the next 60 days.

The agency has come under criticism over its panel appointments, most notably relating to the approval, and later withdawal of authorzations, for COX-2 painkillers and arthritis drugs (Marketletters passim), and the biggest change that is proposed in the new guidance relates to financial remuneration or reward of advisory committee members.

The "FDA is committed to making the advisory committee process more rigorous and transparent so that the public has confidence in the integrity of the recommendations made by its advisory committees," said Randall Lutter, the agency's Acting Deputy Commissioner for policy. The draft guidance document, he added, "should provide more consistency in the consideration of who is eligible to participate in advisory committee meetings and would simplify the process."

