US FDA rejects Forest's Lexapro for anxiety

Drug development firm Forest Labs has had its application to market the antidepresssant Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate) as a treatment for social anxiety disorder rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug agency raised questions over the reliability of patient data at one study center in the second of two required pivotal trials, but acknowleged that the other of the two studies supported the application. Forest will decide what course of action to pursue over the coming months and has said that it might query the decision or consult with the FDA about another trial.

The drug is already approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder and general anxiety disorder in adults inthe USA, as well as in Europe for depression, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder (Marketletter passim).