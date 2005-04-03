US FDA reviews initiatives launched and goals achieved in 2004

The US Food and Drug Administration has published a review of its activities in 2004, noting that the year saw the launch of many comprehensive new initiatives to better protect US citizens. Some of the year's highlights include:

Drug Safety. In November 2004, Acting FDA Commissioner Lester Crawford authorized a series of measures to further strengthen the safety of FDA-approved drugs (Marketletter November 15, 2004). In addition to publishing guidances on the management of the risks of drugs and biological products, the initiative calls for: - an in-depth study by the Institute of Medicine into the effectiveness of the system in place to protect the safety of marketed drugs; - a program for ensuring that the opinions of FDA scientific reviewers are formally incorporated into decision-making processes; - a search for a nationally-recognized drug safety expert to fill the currently-vacant position of Director of the Office of Drug Safety; and - workshops and advisory committee meetings to discuss complex drug safety and risk-management issues.