US FDA's "Uneven" Treatment Of Claims

the US Food and Drug Administration should regulate drug claims made by manufacturer-owned Pharmacy Benefit Managers in the same way as it deals with claims made by manufacturers for their own products, the agency was told this month.

Stephen Stefano, general manager of the health management division at Glaxo Wellcome, said all drugmakers should be treated equally with regard to the claims they communicate about their products, whether this is done directly by a manufacturer or indirectly through a subsidiary business such as a PBM company or mail-order pharmacy. He was speaking at an FDA public hearing held to discuss drug marketing and information exchange in managed care environments.

The lack of even-handedness has led to a two-tier system of marketing to managed care, in which manufacturer-owned subsidiaries can boost the parent's products by not only parotting its claims but going beyond those claims in ways which the manufacturer cannot. GW, which owns no PBMs, says manufacturer-owned PBMs have written to doctors stating that a GW product is less cost-effective or less efficacious than the parent manufacturer's product. "These claims are unsupportable and the manufacturer would not be able to make them directly," said Mr Stefano.