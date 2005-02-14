US FDA seeks $1.9B budget for FY2006

The US Food and Drug Administration has asked Congress for a fiscal 2006 budget of $1.9 billion, including $1.5 billion in budget authority and $382.0 million in user fees. This request is 50% up on FY2001's appropriations and marks a 4.5% rise over FY2005.

"The Administration is under great pressure from Congress and the public to maintain fiscal discipline and reduce the federal deficit. However, the White House recognizes the critical nature of the FDA's work and our agency's need for adequate resources," said FDA Acting Commissioner Lester Crawford. "Despite that vote of confidence, the FDA clearly understands that the current budget situation requires innovation and creativity. The FDA must leverage its resources through increased cooperation and collaboration with stakeholders. And this we are pledged to do," he added.