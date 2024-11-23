US FDA Seeks Comments On Consumer Ad Labeling

The US Food and Drug Administration is requesting comments on its proposals to consider substituting the brief summary now required to appear on direct-to-consumer advertising for prescription drugs and biological products with certain approved patient labeling. Comments are requested until August 12.
"Prototypical examples" of patient labeling that could be used in this way include that currently provided for oral contraceptives, estrogenic products, Abbott's Hytrin (terazosin), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Glucophage (metformin), Hoechst Marion Roussel's Seldane (terfenadine), Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate), Pfizer's Cardura (doxazosin) and Roche's Ticlid (ticlopidine), says the notice.
Not suitable for use as an alternative to the consumer brief summary would be patient information which has been developed mainly to provide instructions for use or a single warning, nor would information which had been commented on by the FDA but had not gone through the formal labeling review process be considered automatically acceptable.
