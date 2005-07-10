US FDA "tentative OK" for Aurobindo stavudine

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced the tentative approval of stavudine capsules manufactured by Aurobindo Pharma of India, the first generic version of the Zerit brand of stavudine manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb to receive this clearance.

This means that, although existing patents and/or exclusivity prevent Aurobindo's product from being marketed in the USA, it meets all FDA quality, safety and efficacy standards and will now be available for consideration for purchase and use outside the USA under President George W Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.