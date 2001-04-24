US FDA trial watchdog

David Lepay is named director of the US Food and Drug Administration'snew Office for Human Research Trials. He also becomes Senior Advisor for Clinical Science at the Office for Science Coordination and Communication, a post which he has held in an acting capacity for eight months. Previously, he was director of the Division of Scientific Investigations at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's Office of Medical Policy.
