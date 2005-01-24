US FDA urged for more consistency over combination products

The US Food and Drug Administration needs to apply a more consistent approach toward reviewing combination medical products, a US meeting organized by the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society has been told.
Combination products, such as drug-eluting heart stents, are a growing and relatively recent phenomenon, the meeting heard. Drugs, medical devices and biologics are each regulated by separate centers within the FDA, and dissimilar processes and "cultures" among these centers tend to result in differing approaches toward reviewing the combination products submitted to the agency for approval. This environment can produce dramatically different regulatory processes for very similar products, delegates noted.
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