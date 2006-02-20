US FDA urged to warn on ADHD drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee has voted, by a majority of 15 to nil, with one abstention, for extra "black box" warnings about potential cardiovascular risks to be added to the labels of drugs to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The Committee voted eight to seven, again with one abstention, for such labeling for ADHD drugs that are stimulants.

A black box warning is the strongest that the FDA can apply, and the principle product involved are UK drugmaker Shire's Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts, Novartis of Switzerland's Ritalin and US health care major Johnson & Johnson's Concerta, the latter two being formulations of methylphenidate.

