US FDA warns over off-label use of atypical antipsychotics

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a public advisory about new safety data concerning an unapproved use of atypical antipsychotics. These drugs are approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and mania, but clinical studies of their use in behavioral disorders in elderly dementia patients show an associated higher death rate compared to placebo.

The advisory applies to antipsychotics such as Otsuka/Bristol- Myers Squibb's Abilify (aripiprazole), Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine), AstraZeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine), Janssen's Risperdal (risperidone), Novartis' Clozaril (clozapine) and Pfizer's Geodon (ziprasidone). Lilly's Symbyax (olanzapine and fluoxetine), approved for treatment of depressive episodes associated with biopolar disorder, is also included. The FDA is asking manufacturers to add a boxed warning to the drugs' labels describing this risk and noting that they are not approved to treat behavioral symptoms in elderly dementia patients. People receiving these drugs for this use should have their therapy reviewed by their health care providers.