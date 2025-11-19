US FDLI Discusses Proposed FDA Reforms

Information about drugs is available more rapidly than changes can be made to labels, Timothy Franson, executive director of North American regulatory affairs for Lilly research Laboratories, told the US FDLI Food and drug Law Institute's annual Pharmaceutical Update meeting (Marketletter June 5).

Practitioners, regulators and sponsors must work together to seek mutual standards for information sharing, to enhance access to those responsible for care decisions, facilitate decision-making at a level consistent with the expertise, authority and accountability for outcomes, and permit cost, quality, access and risk consideration trade-off decisions using maximal information available. Drug costs and utilization cannot be managed in isolation, he said.

Pharmaceutical issues are second only to health care in the caseload of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, said David Balto, attorney adviser to the FTC chairman. Usually, the Bureau is interested in cases where competitors are being reduced from three to two or from two to only one. But it is now considering not only currently-marketed products but also pipeline drugs and innovator markets, areas which have been neglected for some time. The American Home Products/American Cyanamid decree is a good indication of what the Bureau will allow, he said. For vertical acquisitions, concerns center on competition, information-sharing and price rises. Ensuring an acquired company remains independent and erecting a fire wall to protect against transfer of information will allay FTC concerns, he said.