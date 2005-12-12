US FRB chairman Greenspan sees "difficult choices" on access to medical advances

The US economy has delivered a solid performance so far in 2005 and appears to be expanding at a reasonably good pace into 2006, but latest Administration and Congressional Budget Office projections suggest the US budget position will substantially worsen in the coming years unless major deficit-reducing actions are taken, Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan has said.

The fundamental fiscal issue is the need to make difficult choices among budget priorities, and this is becoming ever more pressing in light of the unprecedented number of people approaching retirement age, Mr Greenspan said, in a speech to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Policy Forum. For example, he warned, future Congresses and Presidents will have to weigh the benefits of continued access, on current terms, to advances in medical technology against other fiscal initiatives.

In 2008, the leading edge of the baby-boom generation will reach 62, the earliest age at which social security retirement benefits can be drawn and, in recent years, about half those eligible to claim benefits at that age have done so. Three years later, the oldest baby boomers will reach 65 and be eligible for Medicare. "The soaring cost of medical care for an aging population is certain to place enormous demands on our nation's resources and to exert pressure on the budget that economic growth alone is unlikely to eliminate," he said.