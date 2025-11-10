Monday 10 November 2025

US FTC "Must Monitor Company/PBM Deals"

20 November 1995

Medco Containment Services has dropped from its preferred list some drugs which compete with top products made by its parent, Merck & Co, says a US General Accounting Office report. SmithKline Beecham's Diversified Pharmaceuticals Services unit has also done so for one drug, it adds.

The GAO could not obtain price and marketing data that would let the Federal Trade Commission decide if antitrust violations had occurred, but said that "the extent to which medco gave preference to Merck products" was good reason for it to continue monitoring Merck/Medco and similar drug company relationships with managed care firms. 100 million Americans are covered by health plans served by at least 40 pharmacy benefit managers, of which Medco, Diversified, PCS, Value Rx and the Prescription Service unit of Caremark International have 80% of the business, the GAO estimates.

analysts say that Merck, SB and Lilly will have to boost product sales to justify the billions of dollars they have paid in the last few years to acquire managed care units, but the FTC has warned them against using PBMs to gain unfair marketplace advantage. Consumer groups hope the report will continue to encourage the FTC to look into deals; as a condition of approving the Lilly/PCS merger in November 1994, it said it would maintain close scrutiny over the relationship. A Merck spokesman said customers understand that preferential status will be given to drugs, including Merck drugs, when it is medically appropriate and helps customers reduce overall costs.

