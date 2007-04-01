US FTC settles with "free medicine" firm

An American company that lured low income consumers with no insurance into spending $199 by making alleged deceptive claims that they would receive free prescription medicines has agreed to settle US Federal Trade Commission charges that its marketing violated federal law. In addition to prohibiting deceptive claims, the settlement bars the firm, My Free Medicine, and its principal, Geoffrey Hasler, from accepting payment from consumers without first providing a clear and conspicuous written notice that discloses the terms and conditions of their services. The settlement also contains a suspended $500,000 judgment.

In September 2005, the FTC charged that the defendants targeted low-income consumers who spent more than $100 a month for medications and who might qualify to receive free prescription medicine through one or more of the many patient assistance programs operated by pharmaceutical firms. The PAPs impose varying eligibility requirements on consumers and not all drugs are available through these programs. Those that are may only be available for limited times, or in certain doses.

Should the court find that the defendants misrepresented their financial condition, the entire $500,000 suspended will become immediately due and payable, says the FTC.