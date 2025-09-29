US GAO Views Euro Drug Approval Times

A report published this month by the US General Accounting Office estimates that European Union-wide approvals of new pharmaceuticals and biologicals by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency will take, on average, 298-448 days.

The deadline for initial review of a new product by the EMEA is 210 days, compared to the 180 days for US review which is proposed in the Food and Drug Administration reform legislation put forward by Senator Nancy Kassebaum, chairman of the Senate labor and Human Resources Committee.

The report, which was conducted at Sen kassebaum's request, notes that as the new EU system has been operational for only a year, it is too soon to determine whether it will enable drug companies to market their products throughout Europe more quickly than in the past. However, it also notes the industry view that use of the European centralized procedure could obtain EU-wide approval "within a relatively short period of time, at approximately 60% of the cost of obtaining 15 individual marketing authorizations."