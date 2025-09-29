US Generic Industry Wins Role At ICH

After many attempts to be included in the International Conference on Harmonization, the generic industry will, says the Food and Drug Administration, be considered in any talks that impact on it. This follows concern that ICH guidelines that affect the industry are being developed without its input and that notice-and-comment rulemaking is not a substitute for a seat at the table, and fears that ICH guidelines would bring in new regulatory requirements.
When the ICH process began, the FDA said it would apply only to new drugs, but the definition has expanded to include basic drug quality issues, notes National Association of Pharmaceutical manufacturers' president Robert Milanese.
