US GENERICS FIRMS AND THEIR NEW CUSTOMERS

The odds against the passage of a US health reform bill are now below 50%, Gregory Valliere, director of the Washington Research group, told the recent Global Generics Explosion (Marketletter June 13) meeting. The Clintons have lose the PR battle, and the President's diminishing political clout has lost support from Southern democrats.
There has been no support from important Congressional committee chairmen, with Representative John Dingell unable to get a bill out, and Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan miffed because pledged welfare reform has not emerged. Insufficient legislative days and no Congressional consensus (reflecting public ambivalence on health care reform) means legislation before fall elections, when a more conservative Congress will be elected, is unlikely, he said. If an extremely modest bill does emerge this year nothing smacking of cost controls will be included, which is a plus for generics but offset by the probable lack of a drug benefit in the final bill.
The generic industry is back in the Food and Drug Administration's good graces, and the FDA needs its products for cost control. The real action for generics and drugs as a whole will be at state level and in the marketplace, he said. States like Oregon and Minnesota will lead the way for others to legislate reform on their own, while large firms like Merck & Co will begin to look more like generics firms and the consolidation in the industry will not be opposed by antitrust suits.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze