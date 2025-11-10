Monday 10 November 2025

US GENERICS FIRMS AND THEIR NEW CUSTOMERS

10 July 1994

The odds against the passage of a US health reform bill are now below 50%, Gregory Valliere, director of the Washington Research group, told the recent Global Generics Explosion (Marketletter June 13) meeting. The Clintons have lose the PR battle, and the President's diminishing political clout has lost support from Southern democrats.

There has been no support from important Congressional committee chairmen, with Representative John Dingell unable to get a bill out, and Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan miffed because pledged welfare reform has not emerged. Insufficient legislative days and no Congressional consensus (reflecting public ambivalence on health care reform) means legislation before fall elections, when a more conservative Congress will be elected, is unlikely, he said. If an extremely modest bill does emerge this year nothing smacking of cost controls will be included, which is a plus for generics but offset by the probable lack of a drug benefit in the final bill.

The generic industry is back in the Food and Drug Administration's good graces, and the FDA needs its products for cost control. The real action for generics and drugs as a whole will be at state level and in the marketplace, he said. States like Oregon and Minnesota will lead the way for others to legislate reform on their own, while large firms like Merck & Co will begin to look more like generics firms and the consolidation in the industry will not be opposed by antitrust suits.

