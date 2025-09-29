US Generics Makers Urge Action On GATT

In a statement to the US Senate Judiciary Committee, the National Association of Pharmaceutical manufacturers and the Generic pharmaceutical Industry Association have urged Congress to approve the Pryor-Brown Amendment, correcting the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade Uruguay Round Agreements Act oversight. This has, says the NAPM, meant unnecessary, unintended delays in the approval of some generics.
The Amendment is designed to conform the URAA to its intended purpose by allowing the Food and Drug Administration to approve new generics in accordance with the URAA's transition provisions. These allow a competitor making a substantial investment before the URAA effective date of June 8, 1995, to market its product after expiration of the original pre-URAA 17-year patent term. NAPM chairman marcy Adrian, vice president of legal affairs for Altana, said the generic producers are asking for fair, not special treatment.
- Robert Waspe has been named president of the GPIA, and he will become president of the new Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association when the NAPM and the GPIA complete their merger shortly.
