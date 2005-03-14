US Genomics expands access to Trilogy

US Genomics, a developer of tools for genetic analysis, has announced the placement of its Trilogy Single Molecule Analyzer at four leading scientific laboratories: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Cancer Research; Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Human Genetic Research; the University of Massachusetts Medical School; and Rockefeller University.

Trilogy is US Genomics' flagship technology and is claimed by the firm to be the only analyzer that accurately quantifies protein, RNA and DNA without the need for amplification, reducing the time and complexity of assays.