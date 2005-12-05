US Genomics wins DHS Phase II Biosensor contract

Woburn, Massachusetts-headquartered US Genomics says it has been awarded a contract by the Department of Homeland Security Advanced Research Project Agency to continue development of its sophisticated biological sensor for biodefense applications. Under the terms of the 18-month $16.2 million deal, which will be funded by the agency's Bioagent Autonomous Network Detectors program, US Genomics will complete the development of its system for the detection and identification of airborne pathogens using its DNA mapping technology. The accord follows the completion of a $7.5 million Phase I deal.

The firm says that its unique DNA mapping technology allows extremely precise detection of bacteria in an environmental sample, to the single-molecule level.

"The award of the Phase II BAND contract validates the success of our biosensor program and the considerable potential of the underlying DNA mapping technology," commented John Canepa, US Genomics' chief executive.