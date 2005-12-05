Wednesday 19 November 2025

US Genomics wins DHS Phase II Biosensor contract

5 December 2005

Woburn, Massachusetts-headquartered US Genomics says it has been awarded a contract by the Department of Homeland Security Advanced Research Project Agency to continue development of its sophisticated biological sensor for biodefense applications. Under the terms of the 18-month $16.2 million deal, which will be funded by the agency's Bioagent Autonomous Network Detectors program, US Genomics will complete the development of its system for the detection and identification of airborne pathogens using its DNA mapping technology. The accord follows the completion of a $7.5 million Phase I deal.

The firm says that its unique DNA mapping technology allows extremely precise detection of bacteria in an environmental sample, to the single-molecule level.

"The award of the Phase II BAND contract validates the success of our biosensor program and the considerable potential of the underlying DNA mapping technology," commented John Canepa, US Genomics' chief executive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze