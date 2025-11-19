US GOP Medicare Vote "A Mistake," Says Clinton

Claiming the US House Republicans made a mistake and defied the nation's underlying values and common sense in voting to cut $270 billion from the Medicare program (Marketletter October 23), President Bill Clinton said that "a lot of our most fragile elderly people will be hurt the most." And before the vote, he had said the plan would "eviscerate the health care system for our older Americans," adding: "I will not let you destroy Medicare and i will veto this bill."

Republicans started to move towards passage of their budget-balancing bill last Wednesday in the Senate and Thursday in the House, but a House-Senate compromise bill is unlikely to come before the president earlier than mid-November. Representative Thomas Bliley, chairman of the House Commerce Committee, suggested that a compromise might be possible before the final bill is sent to the White House, and said he would "be willing to consider any reasonable proposal."

House Speaker Newt Gingrich told the Western States Republican Leadership Conference that the GOP will not abandon its plan to balance the budget in seven years, its $245 billion tax break package or its plan to trim $270 billion from projected Medicare spending rises. But White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta said it will have to back away from these plans, urging the other side to join in talks to avoid a crisis and put the burden of compromise onto GOP shoulders.