US GOV'T STARTS NATURAL DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECT

The US government has announced the first awards under a new program to find and produce drugs from plants and animals found in the developing world, while preserving endangered species. Five groups, each representing a rare collaboration between academia, environmental organizations, drug companies, museums and government agencies, will share a budget of $2.5 million a year for the next five years.
The five awards under the International Cooperative Biodiversity Groups program will bring together American scientists and institutions with their counterparts in Argentina, Cameroon, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico and Surinam. Over 20 organizations across the world are involved in the program, which will receive sponsorship from the United Nations Agency for International Development and the National Science Foundation, along with the US National Institutes of Health.
Each of the winning projects will gather data on traditional medicines, prospecting for biological compounds active against disease and testing them, and training native people to carry out similar research. Importantly, patents and royalties deriving from any commercial application of the research will be shared with the people in the region where the material is found.
