US governors urge Canadian PM over pharma trade

Six US state governors, led by Tim Pawlenty of Minnesota, have written to Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin, asking to meet him in Ottawa as soon as possible to discuss Canadian government proposals to restrict the cross-border trade in prescription medicines.
"We believe it is imperative that the Canadian government realize the restriction of prescription drug supplies could mean the difference between life and death for many Americans," says the letter, which has also been signed by the following state governors: John Baldacci (Maine), Jim Doyle (Wisconsin), John Hoeven (North Dakota), Jon Huntsman (Utah) and Kathleen Sebelius (Kansas).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze