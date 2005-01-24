US governors urge Canadian PM over pharma trade

Six US state governors, led by Tim Pawlenty of Minnesota, have written to Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin, asking to meet him in Ottawa as soon as possible to discuss Canadian government proposals to restrict the cross-border trade in prescription medicines.

"We believe it is imperative that the Canadian government realize the restriction of prescription drug supplies could mean the difference between life and death for many Americans," says the letter, which has also been signed by the following state governors: John Baldacci (Maine), Jim Doyle (Wisconsin), John Hoeven (North Dakota), Jon Huntsman (Utah) and Kathleen Sebelius (Kansas).