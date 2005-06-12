US Governors urge reform of Medicaid prescription drug provision

The executive committee of the US National Governors Association has voted unanimously to adopt a new interim policy on comprehensive Medicaid reform.
Interim policy enables the panel to take positions on specific legislative issues but it must be reviewed and approved by a vote of all Governors at the next regular NGA meeting, which will take place this summer in Iowa.
The Medicaid policy was developed by a bipartisan working group of 11 Governors led by NGA chairman Mark Warner of Virginia and vice chairman Mike Huckabee (Arkansas). It seeks a comprehensive focus on reforming Medicaid and strengthening other forms of health insurance and long-term care coverage. "Governors believe that meaningful Medicaid reforms should include both short-term flexibilities that allow states to more efficiently manage the program and, subsequently, serve all those in need, as well as long-term structural reforms that will make Medicaid sustainable going forward," it states.
