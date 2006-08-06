US govt buys anthrax drug from Cangene

The US Department of Health and Human Services has exercised its option to purchase 10,000 doses of anthrax immune globulin (AIG) under a modification to an earlier development and supply contract with Canada's Cangene. The AIG is to be made available for treating or preventing inhalational anthrax, which is an acute infectious disease that is caused by inhaling spores of the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.

The value of this modification to the Project BioShield contract is approximately $143.0 million and comes as a result of successful preliminary efficacy testing done earlier under the contract, which was originally signed in September 2005. Cangene has already delivered a small number of doses under this contract into the US Strategic National Stockpile, however, additional deliveries will commence in the later part of 2007 and will be completed by the end of 2009. Cangene will receive payments following the delivery of these additional doses of usable product into the SNS. The contract also requires that the Canadian firm applies for and receives authorization for marketing from the US Food and Drug Administration.

"This is the second significant development in our biodefence development program in just two months; this segment of our business is really gaining momentum," said John Langstaff, Cangene's chief executive.