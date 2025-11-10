The US Food and Drug Administration is staying open despite the partial government shutdown caused by the dispute over balancing the budget between President Clinton and Congress. Drugs are still being tested because Congress has passed and Pres Clinton has signed into law a $63.2 billion spending bill covering the FDA, the Agriculture Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Pres Clinton's veto of the debt ceiling bill was caused partly by the inclusion of a rider raising Medicare premiums. Both the Senate and House voted to include the rise in the bill without waiting for overall agreement on Medicare reform. The proposed increase would bring the monthly premium to $53.50 from $45.10, and while it is felt this would not be too burdensome on the vast majority of seniors, the issue has become one on which Pres Clinton has vowed to hold the line.

The increase looms as one of the most contentious features of Republican plans to cut projected Medicare spending by $270 billion in the next seven years. Republicans say the higher fees must be approved by January 1, when premiums were to have fallen to $42.50 per month. If the increase comes in January, it will be covered by a cost-of-living rise in Social Security benefits taking effect at the same time; Medicare premiums are deducted from social security checks. If it comes later in the year, it might be even more of an issue in the Presidential and Congressional elections. Some suggest a compromise freeze on premiums, so that no-one loses and no-one wins. Republicans feel premiums should not fall at a time when Medicare costs are growing by more than 10% annually, while Democrats say the Republicans were trying to sneak the higher premiums through Congress on the bill without adequate debate.