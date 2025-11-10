US Govt Starts CenTNF Plus IL-2 Study In HIV-1

Centocor has announced that the US government is studying its anti-inflammatory drug, CenTNF (antitumor necrosis factor antibody), in combination with Chiron's Proleukin (interleukin-2) for the treatment of patients with HIV-1 infection in a multi-arm Phase II trial.
The one-year trial will be conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and will evaluate CenTNF's potential role in counteracting side effects associated with the administration of IL-2, which has been shown to increase CD4+ T lymphocyte counts in HIV-1 infected patients.
National Institutes of Health scientists have observed that, while IL-2 increased CD4 cells in patients with HIV-1 infection, it also increased production of tumor necrosis factor alpha which, in excessive levels, is known to cause painful inflammatory and immunological responses. CenTNF's potent TNF-suppressing capabilities have been demonstrated in numerous published studies by the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology in London, UK, and others, primarily in clinical settings with rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze