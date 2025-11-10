US Govt Starts CenTNF Plus IL-2 Study In HIV-1

Centocor has announced that the US government is studying its anti-inflammatory drug, CenTNF (antitumor necrosis factor antibody), in combination with Chiron's Proleukin (interleukin-2) for the treatment of patients with HIV-1 infection in a multi-arm Phase II trial.

The one-year trial will be conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and will evaluate CenTNF's potential role in counteracting side effects associated with the administration of IL-2, which has been shown to increase CD4+ T lymphocyte counts in HIV-1 infected patients.

National Institutes of Health scientists have observed that, while IL-2 increased CD4 cells in patients with HIV-1 infection, it also increased production of tumor necrosis factor alpha which, in excessive levels, is known to cause painful inflammatory and immunological responses. CenTNF's potent TNF-suppressing capabilities have been demonstrated in numerous published studies by the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology in London, UK, and others, primarily in clinical settings with rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.