US GOVT USER FEE REQUEST REJECTED

A request from the White House for $228 million in new Food and Drug Administration user fees for fiscal 1995 has been turned down by the House Appropriations Committee subcommittee on agriculture, rural development and related agencies.
The subcommittee has agreed total funding for the FDA in that year of $914 million, plus user fees, which include $79 million in prescription drug user fees.
